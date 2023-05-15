Governor Hobbs touts budget win and money for affordable housing, homelessness

PHOENIX — During the pre-COVID-19 months of 2019, the corner near 19th and Roosevelt streets was an empty lot.

Now, it's the Soluna Apartment complex with 170 units of affordable housing.

Gabriel Castro, his wife, and their child live there. "Everything is great, I can afford it here," said Castro.

Phoenix may be shutting down the homeless encampment known as The Zone in the downtown area, but others are springing up, like the one near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

In the 2024 budget, Governor Katie Hobbs wanted and received $150 million for the State's Housing Trust Fund. The money will bolster rent and utility assistance programs, eviction prevention, develop new shelters and build affordable housing.

"This is more than doable. The largest deposit that's been made and I'm so proud that we were able to deliver that," said Governor Hobbs during an event highlighting what is an historic investment in affordable housing and homelessness.

The Soluna Apartment complex is in the first phase of an affordable and workforce housing development the City of Phoenix and the Arizona Department of Housing are currently working on in Edison Park.

The neighborhood sits next door to what was St. Luke's Hospital.

The investment in the Housing Trust Fund will open the door to similar projects across the state. "We can build affordable housing, tackle the housing crisis, and help alleviate homelessness in our state," said Joan Serviss, Arizona's Director of Housing.

It will take about two years to turn a condemned apartment complex or an empty lot into a safe and affordable place for seniors and families to live in.