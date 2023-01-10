Governor Hobbs lays out objectives and accuses Governor Ducey of hiding facts about Arizona's water crisis

Governor Katie Hobbs promised to work with Republican lawmakers in the legislature, saying she believes Republican and Democratic Lawmakers alike can work to help deal with Arizona's worsening water crisis.

In her State of the State Address, Governor Hobbs told lawmakers the water crisis is worse than they were led to believe.

Hobbs accused the Ducey administration of withholding a Department of Water Resources report, which shows portions of the far West Valley are currently short of the 100 year assured water supply by 15%.

"I do not understand, and do not in any way agree with, my predecessor choosing to keep this report from the public and from members of this legislature. However, my decision to release this report signals how I plan to tackle our water issues openly and directly," the Governor said.

In a press conference after her speech, Governor Hobbs said Governor Ducey withheld the report for months.

The impact will affect new development in the Buckeye planning area.

"If you’re ready to make real progress on the issues that matter most to the people of this state, then my door will always be open." The governor renewed her pledge from her inauguration to work with Republicans.

Throughout her speech she touched on familiar issues, calling on lawmakers to eliminate spending caps on public schools.

Endorsing a Republican proposal, "the solution is simple. It doesn’t cost another penny to do the right thing. Representative David Cook has already introduced a resolution to override this outdated limit. This legislature should bring it to the floor. The Democrats in both chambers stand ready to act on this immediately."

The governor may have a fight with Republicans when it comes to any proposed changes to the empowerment scholarship account.

Passed last session in a party line vote and signed by the governor. ESA's allow parents to receive state dollars to fund the education of their children who are not attending public schools.

There is little oversight of the program and unlike public schools who lose the student funding if a child transfers, there is no requirement to return scholarship money if a student is sent back to public because they can't keep up academically.

"Let's work together to require that any school that accepts public dollars also participates in the Auditor General's annual report as well as take other steps to ensure our taxpayer dollars are going where they should and being spent properly," the Governor said.

Hobbs also proposes eliminating sales taxes on items like diapers to help poor families. A $150-million investment in the housing trust fund.

She promises to work with the Biden Administration to deal with border issues. Hobbs says she will invite Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to visit the border with her and meet with law enforcement, government, business, hospital and community service groups to come up with solutions to deal with migrant crisis.

The Governor promised to use her veto power to stop any legislation putting more restrictions on women's reproductive rights. "I will not support, and I will use every power of the governor’s office to stop, any legislation or action that attacks, strips, or delays the liberty or inherent right of any individual to decide what’s best for themselves or their families." She said.

Republicans listened intently to the governor's speech. But there was little reaction to it. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman John Kavanagh (R) Fountain Hills, says a lot will depend on her budget. "Hopefully she will have a realistic assessment of and stay within the budgetary limits. Of course, we'll argue where it should go, but at least fiscally sound state government."

The governor will let lawmakers know exactly how she plans to pay for what she wants on Friday, when her first budget is released.