Glendale school administrator pushing for free school meals in D.C.

GLENDALE, AZ — More than 800 school nutrition professionals from across the country will head to Washington, D.C. this weekend to urge Congress to support school meal programs.

One of them taking action is Glendale Elementary School District Nutrition Director Shannon Gleave.

Gleave joins hundreds of others calling on Congress to provide free meals for all students, as well as what they feel is much-needed support for school meal programs.

The School Nutrition Association (SNA) found school meal programs nationwide have been impacted by long-term supply chain, financial, and nutrition standard challenges.

Participants in SNA's Legislative Action Conference will meet with their legislators to request more funds, the ability to offer free school meals for all students, and the preservation of current nutrition standards.

Gleave said research shows students don't perform as well academically if they're not fed well.

As a Valley school nutrition director, she knows the impacts all too well.

"One of the biggest takeaways I have was working with one of my staff members, and it was during the summer - we do a fantastic summer program - and she told me that as a child, the only guarantee that she would get fruits and vegetables, was eating school meals," Gleave said. "That made me take a step back and realize, 'Wow!' It just gave me a greater appreciation and understanding that these meals are so important for our students and our community."

She said she believes personal stories are what will enact change.

"I think our representatives want to hear this. They want to hear how it's impacted. You personally, or a friend or a family member," Gleave said. "I think by sharing stories like that with your representatives, whether it be your state, city, even your school board, just telling these stories just how the school lunch programs impacted you, I think that's a great starting point."