PHOENIX — A girl and a man are being treated at a hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in Phoenix.

At around noon Friday, Phoenix police officers were alerted to the area of 11th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile female and a man, both suffering from a gunshot wound.

They were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police say.

No further details have been released. An investigation remains ongoing.