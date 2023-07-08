Gilbert woman shares warning after experience with law enforcement imposters

GILBERT — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says scammers a posing as officers and threatening people with arrest for missing jury duty.

Whether you're tapping at the keyboard, or answering a call, it's best to always stay on guard.

"At first, I was just taken aback and said I was excused from jury duty. This is wrong,” said Lisa Amato.

Amato is happy she did. The Gilbert businesswoman answered a call recently from someone claiming they had a warrant with her name on it. According to the caller, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office wanted to arrest Amato for not showing up for jury duty.

"I said, 'Well, this is wrong.' I have got the excuse on my text messaging, so I know I was excused. He said, 'Well, I don't know what to tell you, ma'am. I don't like making these phone calls, but I have to,'” stated Amato.

She admits she really had to think for a second.

She says the 'so-called' lieutenant from the sheriff's office transferred her to his boss.

"And then, the phone went dead,” said Amato.

Amato says the same number called back and the person at the other end claimed to be Lieutenant Reese.

So, already on the phone with her attorney, Amato decided to let them talk.

"I just hit merge to my attorney and said, 'Oh, by the way, lieutenant. My attorney Rachel Frazier Johnson is on the phone now.' And then, click, it went dead,” said Amato.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office posted a video on social media about these scams.

"There has been an uptick of calls and concerns, from the community, in reference to a scam going around in Maricopa County,” said a sergeant in the video.

The sergeant says people are calling home and cell phones while posing as law enforcement.

"This is a scam. If it sounds like a scam, it is a scam,” added the sergeant.

“Be careful and don't ever take a phone call. Say give me your number and I will call you back. Then, go take care of it and never trust anyone on the phone,” added Amato.

Law enforcement says to hang up and immediately dial 911 if you receive one of these calls.