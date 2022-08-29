GCU welcomes a record number of new students

PHOENIX — Nearly 2,000 volunteers will welcome students to Grand Canyon University over the next 10 days.

Welcome Week started on Monday morning with crowds and cheerleaders welcoming students to their dorms and will run through September 7.

Freshmen roommates Olivia Caldwell and Mya Diercks told ABC15 this is the furthest they've been from home.

"It's kind of sad," said Caldwell.

"My mom left yesterday, and I was like 'see you at Christmas' but it'll be OK," she added.

Both came from out-of-state and are looking forward to the warmer weather.

"I just need to get out...I love the warm weather," said Diercks.

"I walk outside and I'm like this is my home, I love it, it's perfect," said Caldwell.

According to GCU, there will be a record-high 9,700 new students coming to the school this year.

There will also be 25,000 students taking classes in person, about a 1,500-student increase compared to last year.

But it's not just freshmen returning to campus. Junior Angel Gonzalez christened his dorm with a couch he found on Facebook.

"I got this on Facebook for $40, I did not want to go to Target or IKEA and spend $300 or $400," he said.

Gonzalez is studying healthcare management and is a first-generation college student. He said he chose GCU because of the scholarships they offered him. However, he said his parents always encouraged him to go to college.

"My dad didn't finish school, he only finished first grade, my mom wasn't able to finish high school -- I think they just wanted that opportunity to strive for our goal, they're always supportive," he said.

Gonzalez told ABC15 he'll focus on trying to find internships and jobs during his junior year.

Meanwhile, new freshmen said they're looking forward to hanging out and meeting new people.

"I'm looking forward to becoming closing with my 77 teammates on cheer and I'm looking forward to getting closer to my roommates too," said Caldwell.

"Finally being together and I know once everything leaves and it's just us, we'll get really close and it'll be super fun," said Diercks.