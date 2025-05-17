GCU announces $37.7 million fine rescinded by U.S. Department of Education

PHOENIX — Grand Canyon University has announced that the U.S. Department of Education rescinded a $37.7 million fine that was proposed against the school over accusations that it misled students about the cost of its graduate programs.

GCU President Brian Mueller said the fine dismissal is welcome news, “The facts clearly support our contention that we were wrongly accused of misleading our Doctoral students and we appreciate the recognition that those accusations were without merit,” Mueller said. “GCU is a leader in innovation, transparency and best practices in higher education and we look forward to working cooperatively with the Department in the future – just as we have with all regulatory agencies.”

The country's largest Christian university, which has more than 100,000 students mostly in online programs, had faced the largest fine of its kind ever dealt by the U.S. Education Department. The university has always denied any wrongdoing and said it was being unfairly targeted in retaliation for an ongoing lawsuit.

According to GCU, "In a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal order issued by ED’s Office of Hearings and Appeals, the Department dismissed the case with no findings, fines, liabilities or penalties of any kind. ED confirmed it has not established that GCU violated any Title IV requirements, including the claim that GCU “substantially misrepresented” the cost of its doctoral programs that was alleged by ED officials under the Biden Administration. The Dismissal stated unequivocally that “there are no findings against GCU, or any of its employees, officers, agents, or contractors, and no fine is imposed'"