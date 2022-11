PHOENIX — Gas prices continue to drop as we head into the holiday weekend!

According to AAA, in the last month gas prices have dropped from an average of $4.70 for a gallon of regular unleaded to $4.33 in the Phoenix Metro area.

The cheapest listed online on our tracker is $3.65 at the Quick Trip at 24th Street and McDowell Road.

Check the cheapest gas prices in your area here.

Statewide, prices have dropped from $4.37 per gallon of unleaded to $4.14 in the last month.