Gardens, trout eggs helping Centennial students stay engaged in the classroom

GILBERT, AZ — What better way to learn something than to see it firsthand?

A Centennial Elementary School teacher is using a hands-on method to teach students about the life cycles and environmental impact of trout — with an aquarium and 100 trout eggs.

The educator, who is actually a P.E. teacher, took on the special project through the school’s Teacher-Empowered Approach, which gets staff members more engaged in school-level decisions and encourages them to pursue their passions.

The Gilbert school also has a gardening program, run by an art teacher, where students learn about growing their own vegetables.

So far, the real-life experience and special lesson plans have been a hit with students.