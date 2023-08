PHOENIX — Fry’s Fuel Points will no longer be redeemable at Arizona Circle K gas stations after this month, according to the grocer’s website.

After Aug. 31, Fry’s customers can only redeem at points participating Shell locations and Kroger Family of Stores Fuel Centers in the U.S.

Fry’s is a subsidiary of Kroger, the country’s largest supermarket chain.

The Circle K offer started in 2013 when Fry’s expanded its fuel rewards program.

