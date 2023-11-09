Frozen turkey drives: How to donate or get help with holiday meals

PHOENIX — As the holiday season approaches, Valley food banks are preparing to feed families in need, but say they are short on donations and hoping you’ll help.

Here are some ways you can donate or volunteer in the Valley, as well as events where you can receive food boxes:

Phoenix Rescue Mission

To donate or volunteer at Phoenix Rescue Mission or these events, click here .



Frozen Turkey Week : Stop by the drive-thru event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Nov. 11 at the Hope for Hunger Food Bank (5605 N. 55th Ave.) to donate frozen turkeys or non-perishable Thanksgiving foods.

: Stop by the drive-thru event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Nov. 11 at the Hope for Hunger Food Bank (5605 N. 55th Ave.) to frozen turkeys or non-perishable Thanksgiving foods. West Phoenix Mobile Pantry : On Nov. 11, the mobile pantry will be at Ministerio Un Ejercito Para Cristo (4013 W. Maricopa St.) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or as long as supplies last, to provide families with non-perishable foods and hygiene supplies.

: On Nov. 11, the mobile pantry will be at Ministerio Un Ejercito Para Cristo (4013 W. Maricopa St.) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or as long as supplies last, to provide families with non-perishable foods and hygiene supplies. South Mountain Mobile Pantry : The public is encouraged to stop by First New Life Church (1902 W. Roeser Rd)on Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until supplies last, to get food bags, hygiene items and cleaning supplies. There is no cost to participate. ID is required.

: The public is encouraged to stop by First New Life Church (1902 W. Roeser Rd)on Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until supplies last, to get food bags, hygiene items and cleaning supplies. There is no cost to participate. ID is required. Public Thanksgiving Outreach Event: On Nov. 18, the annual drive-thru event at Sullivan Elementary School (2 N. 31st Ave.) will distribute turkeys and sides, food bags, and hygiene kits. There is no registration required and first come are first served from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or as long as supplies last.

St. Mary’s Food Bank

To donate or volunteer at St. Mary's Food Bank or these events, click here .



General holiday donations : You can drop off turkey donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at locations in Phoenix (2831 N. 31 st Ave.) and Surprise (13050 West Elm St.)

: You can drop off turkey donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at locations in Phoenix (2831 N. 31 Ave.) and Surprise (13050 West Elm St.) Super Saturday Turkey Drive : On Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., donate frozen turkeys, non-perishable holiday dinner items, or cash donations.

St. Mary's Food Bank

: On Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., donate frozen turkeys, non-perishable holiday dinner items, or cash donations. Turkey distribution: On Nov. 20-22 (from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday), stop by the Phoenix or Surprise locations with your ID to receive a holiday meal box.

Phoenix Police Department’s Desert Horizon Precinct Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

Donations supporting St. Mary’s Food Bank holiday efforts can be dropped off in person at the Desert Horizon Precinct (16030 N. 56th St., Scottsdale) from Nov. 9-20 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

There is also a QR code available, included below, where community members can make a digital donation:

Phoenix PD

United Food Bank

To donate or volunteer at United Food Bank or these events, click here.



Food Distribution: From Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or while supplies last, at Mesa Convention Center.

City of Mesa

The City of Mesa is partnering with United Food Bank for Turkey Tuesday on Nov. 14 at the Mesa Convention Center North Parking Lot (40 E. 3rd Pl.), from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. In addition to turkeys, city employees will also be collecting canned goods and cash donations to help benefit United Food Bank. Monetary donations can be made online here.

