'Free Bikes 4 Kids Phoenix' gives 75 restored bikes to Guadalupe kids

'Free Bikes 4 Kids Phoenix' brought smiles to many children in Guadalupe by donating restored bikes on Wednesday.

Executive Director Mila Henn and her team gave away 75 restored bikes and helmets to children at the Bella Estrella summer camp.

"So, it's not only health, well-being, and exercise. It is having fun, getting together with your friends, and going to ride your bike,” said Henn.

Nine-year-old Brandon Paderez picked a green bike to replace the one he has at home.

"It's the same everything. I just don't have the brakes and the holder (kickstand),” said Paderez.

The organization launched nationally in 2008. But its Phoenix chapter began just last year.

In 2022, the Phoenix organization gave away nearly 200 bikes.

So far this year, the non-profit's executive director says the organization has given away almost triple that amount.

"There is a need for kids who are in under-served communities that need a way to not only have exercise and well-being but also a way of transportation,” added Henn.

Children between the ages of 2 and 16 years old received gently used bikes donated by sponsors and were fixed up by volunteers.

"That was a real ministry to us and it really touched my heart. I am part of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. I am a member of that tribe. Truth, to a Yaqui means lutu'uria which means to give back," said Bella Estrella founder Anita Soto.

Iliana Martinez was there to watch her six children, including a two-year-old daughter, pick theirs.

"I feel like it is really beneficial for the kids because they now have something to not only keep them occupied but also get them from point A to point B," said Martinez.

She's grateful she's able to spend the money elsewhere.

"Using that money for back-to-school clothes. Using that money for school supplies which is something else the program helps with. And, then also, just groceries because they are home, they are hungry and eating all day long,” added Martinez.

