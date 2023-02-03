Four Navy aircraft to fly over State Farm Stadium after National Anthem

Four Navy aircraft are set to fly over State Farm Stadium after the National Anthem is performed for the Super Bowl.

The following aircraft are expected:



Two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the "Flying Eagles" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122



One F-35C Lightning II from the "Warhawks" of VFA-97



One EA-18G Growler from the "Vikings" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129

A release from the Naval Air Forces says the "aircraft represent the strike and electronic attack capability of the 'Carrier Air Wing of the Future,' providing advanced technology and enhanced flexibility to our military combatant commanders.

The release also says the flyover will commemorate 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy.

"It's not a feeling I can even put into words," said Lt. Katie Martinez, a flight officer assigned to VFA-122. "It doesn't get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."