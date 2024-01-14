Watch Now
Four dead, one hurt after hot air balloon crash in rural Pinal County

The crash took place in a desert area about 5 miles north of Eloy
PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Four people are dead and a fifth is critically hurt after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning in Pinal County.

Eloy police say it happened at about 7:50 a.m. in a rural desert area about five miles north of the town.

The victims' identities have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Eloy police are working with federal agencies, including the NTSB and FAA to investigate the crash.

NTSB officials say the balloon crashed after an unspecified problem with its envelope.

This incident remains under investigation.

