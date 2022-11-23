Foster a dog for the Thanksgiving weekend!

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control has a special offer for folks around the Valley.

Today, people will have the chance to go and foster a dog for this Thanksgiving weekend.

The event is Wednesday from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.

MCACC is asking for people to come and foster dogs that are 30+ pounds to give them a much-needed break from the shelter.

MCACC says the return time for the pups is Sunday, 11/27 from noon to 4 p.m., however, people are welcome to keep them as long as they want, as long as they communicate with MCACC.

This is how you can foster a pup:

When: Wednesday, 11/23, 11 AM-4 PM — Sunday, 11/27, Noon-4 PM

Where: 2500 South 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Cost: Free

