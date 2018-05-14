TUCSON, AZ - A former University of Arizona track coach who is guilty of assaulting a former student-athlete will serve five years. A jury handed up the verdict against Craig Carter March 30. His sentencing was Monday.

Carter confessed to choking athlete Baillie Gibson and holding a knife to her face but Carter's attorney tried to convince jurors what Carter did was not deliberate enough to meet the requirements for an aggravated assault conviction. Carter's attorney has tried to convince jurors Carter lost control because Gibson was ending their relationship.

Gibson told jurors Carter sexually assaulted her after a track meet when she was too drunk to know it was happening, then used photos of the sex to force her to maintain a relationship with him that lasted three years.