Former Tucson Mayor, Bob Walkup, dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Tucson Mayor Bob Walkup has died, his family confirmed on Facebook Saturday.

Walkup passed away late Friday evening after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, according to a Facebook post shared by his son Jonathan Walkup.

Walkup was the Tucson mayor from 1999 to 2011.

Before his position as mayor, he worked at the Fairchild Aircraft Corporation and the Hughes Aircraft Company.

Walkup studied industrial engineering at Iowa State University.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero released the following statement:

“Mayor Walkup was a born statesman and always strived to create the best Tucson possible. Our city is better because of him,” said Mayor Regina Romero.

“I had the privilege of serving alongside Mayor Walkup for four years on the City Council. When I was first elected in 2007, Bob was nothing but gracious and approachable, and I still consider him a mentor to this day.”

“His leadership on issues ranging from economic development, water security, and transportation positioned Tucson for a strong recovery out of the Great Recession. He always had a vision to create a lively, bustling downtown for Tucsonans to eat, work, live, and play. His advocacy in helping secure a TIGER grant to build the modern streetcar laid the groundwork for the thriving downtown we see today.”

“I will truly miss Bob for his kind demeanor, his friendship and advice, and his everlasting vision to create the best Tucson possible. I extend my deepest condolences to Bob’s partner in life, Beth, and the entire Walkup family.”