Former Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams dies at 82

PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams has died at the age of 82 following a battle with cancer.

Williams was the only person to serve as the city's top official on three different occasions. She served on the City Council for more than 20 years.

She died Tuesday night, according to current Mayor Kate Gallego.

“Thelda Williams’s service to our city has touched and improved the lives of everyone who lives here—from improving Sky Harbor International Airport to strengthening our transit system to making sure that we use our water wisely,” Mayor Kate Gallego said. “She cared deeply about Phoenix’s people and its future, and her legacy will endure far beyond our lifetimes. We mourn her loss, and her large City family extends our heartfelt condolences to her family who she treasured so much.”

Williams first started her role on the City Council in 1989. After leaving the Council, she ran again in 2007 and served until 2021 after her third consecutive term expired. Williams was selected by her City Council to serve as interim mayor after the resignations of Mayors Paul Johnson, Terry Goddard and Greg Stanton.

Flags at all city facilities will be lowered in Williams' honor through Tuesday at sunset.

Williams is survived by a son and daughter, as well as three grandsons. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mel, a former Phoenix police officer, and her daughter Chris.

“Thelda Williams was a dear friend and colleague,” Councilwoman Debra Stark, who served with Williams, said. “I am deeply saddened about her passing, as she impacted so many lives, as well as my own. She was an ally on the Council, but also a force to be reckoned with. I take solace in knowing she lived a full and accomplished life. We owe a debt of gratitude to Thelda for her many years of public service and contributions to the City of Phoenix. Thelda will be so missed.”

“Thelda Williams leaves behind a legacy for all of Phoenix that cannot be outshined,” Councilwoman Ann O’Brien, who succeeded Williams on the City Council, said. “She was a role model, a mentor, a Jeopardy question, the only person to have served as the mayor three separate times, and a friend. She will be deeply missed and leaves behind a pair of shoes that will be impossible to fill. District 1 and all of Phoenix saw exponential growth under Thelda’s leadership. We would not be where we are today as a city if it weren’t for Thelda’s service.”

