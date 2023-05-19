First case of mpox, or monkeypox, since January confirmed in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — The first case of "mpox," or monkeypox, since January has been confirmed in Maricopa County.

The positive case comes as the CDC is warning of the possibility of another increase in cases across the country this summer.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) is encouraging "everyone at risk for mpox to get vaccinated, including completing the 2-dose vaccine as soon as possible and avoiding exposure by being aware of symptoms and risk factors."

“Like we see with other vaccines, while vaccination may not prevent disease completely, it will reduce the severity of disease,” said Dr. Nick Staab, a medical epidemiologist at MCDPH. “Last summer’s mpox outbreak led to many hospitalizations and some deaths in the U.S. People being aware of the risk of mpox in our community and getting vaccinated can prevent severe disease and decrease the spread.”

The person who was diagnosed with mpox was fully vaccinated but still had mild symptoms.

Those at risk of getting mpox include people who have been diagnosed with an STD or been in close contact with someone who has had mpox, among other factors.

MCDPH says symptoms include "a rash on any part of the body, like the genitals, hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Sometimes people have flu-like symptoms before the rash. Some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. In some cases, a rash is the only symptom experienced."

Other symptoms of mpox can include:



Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (for example, sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

People may experience all or only a few symptoms.

See a listing of MCDPH’s community vaccine events, prevention recommendations, and where to find other vaccine providers here.