Fire sparks at building construction at Phoenix Children's hospital Sunday

Posted at 2:54 PM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 17:55:32-04

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a structure fire at Phoenix Children's hospital Sunday.

Just after 1:45 p.m., crews were alerted to smoke coming from the hospital area near 18th Street and Thomas Road.

When they arrived they found smoke coming from the roof of a three-story office building that is under construction.

Using a ladder truck, firefighters were able to determine the fire was coming from debris, such as roofing material, pallets, and wood.

The fire was eventually put out, preventing it from spreading any further than the roof.

There have been no injuries reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

