Fire sparks at building construction at Phoenix Children's hospital Sunday

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a structure fire at Phoenix Children's hospital Sunday.

Just after 1:45 p.m., crews were alerted to smoke coming from the hospital area near 18th Street and Thomas Road.

Firefighters are currently battling a first alarm structure fire near 18th St and Thomas Rd. Please avoid the area.



⚠️ Road Closure ⚠️



Thomas Rd will be closed from 16th St. to 20th St. for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/uliPesCFJR — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 27, 2023

When they arrived they found smoke coming from the roof of a three-story office building that is under construction.

Using a ladder truck, firefighters were able to determine the fire was coming from debris, such as roofing material, pallets, and wood.

The fire was eventually put out, preventing it from spreading any further than the roof.

There have been no injuries reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.