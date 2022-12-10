Family speaks out after losing child in Phoenix crash

The family of Shaila Zamora, a 9-year-old girl killed in a crash in Phoenix, is speaking out for the first time to ABC15.

This crash happened Tuesday morning, near 7th Street and Thomas Road, located less than one mile away from her grandmother’s home. A home Shaila loved and created memories in.

Shaila's mom and grandmother were too emotional to go on-camera but tell us this is a really hard time for them and the entire family.

Vanessa Padron, Shaila’s cousin, says they're still processing it all.

"The family is still distraught. We're still in disbelief," she told ABC15. "We didn't expect any of this to happen….ever."

Padron says it's a reality that's slowly sinking in, knowing shay won't be home for the holidays.

"She was a character. She was very beautiful. Bright.”

A light that dimmed Tuesday, when her family says the 9-year-old girl was on her way to school, with her brothers.

"She loved school. She loved being around her family. She just loved everything," said Padron.

Padron also says Shaila loved life, and her dream was different than most kids her age.

"She didn't want to be a doctor or a lawyer, or anything…but her dream was to become a mother. But unfortunately, we all know it won't happen, because of the tragedy that occurred."

Police say, Tuesday morning, a car heading east on Thomas Road swerved to avoid a collision with a vehicle and drove into westbound traffic, colliding with another car.

In one of the vehicles, officers found Shaila, and her two brothers.

All were taken to the hospital. Shaila didn't make it.

"She was just everything. A ray of sunshine," said Padron, holding back the tears.

Police say there was a woman and a child in the first car. That child was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The woman was not seriously hurt.

"We lost a loved one," Padron told ABC15.

Though the family tells us they're happy that Shaila's brothers are now out of the hospital and continue healing.

Their message to Shay:

"That we love her and that we miss her," said Padron.

Detectives are still looking into what led up to the crash.

They say no arrests have been made, but speed and impairment may have played a role.

The family started an online fundraiser for Shaila’s funeral expenses and medical bills for her brothers.

