Family of Maricopa County Judge sues Grubhub following her death

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Judge Roza Mroz's family is suing a well-known food delivery company after she was hit by a driver and killed in 2022.

"What she left behind was a family that will never get their mom back, will never get their wife and daughter back," said Attorney Robert Glassman, an attorney representing the Mroz family.

The Hon. Mroz was crossing the street, near 56th Street and Camelback Road, when she was struck in February of 2022. Now, the judge's family is looking for change.

"The family really wants to make sure that something like this never happens again to any other family," said Glassman.

The family has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the food delivery company, Grubhub.

"Their whole business is built on doing this as quickly as possible so that they can make as much money as possible. Unfortunately, in this case, it came at an unspeakable cost," said Glassman.

ABC15 has learned it was a Grubhub driver behind the wheel. At the time of the incident, Phoenix police said the driver ran a red light. In the lawsuit, family attorneys allege the delivery driver was distracted. There were charges later submitted in the case.

"The family wants to raise awareness with this lawsuit because distracted driving is on the rise. It's causing a lot of death and destruction to families and communities all over," said Glassman.

A spokesperson from Grubhub told ABC15 that the driver is no longer with the company.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of Hon. Rosa Mroz during this incredibly tragic situation. We can confirm that immediate action was taken, and the driver's account was suspended from our platform upon notification of the accident," said Patrick Burke, Grubhub spokesperson.

"We appreciate what Grubhub had to say after this lawsuit was filed. Unfortunately, what they did here... where they deactivated and suspended his account from their platform, was too little too late," said Glassman.

Grubhub also stated they are dedicated to continually reviewing and enhancing their practices to ensure safety as well as conducting rigorous background and motor vehicle checks. The family is hoping for even more.

"It took a lot of courage for the family to get to this point. Every day is a struggle for them," said Glassman.