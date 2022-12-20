Family feels lucky to be flying to the midwest before storms ground planes

PHOENIX — It’s another busy day at the airport. No doubt you’ll see long lines as folks wait to go through TSA.

While some fliers are scrambling to get to the midwest before a big storm hits, Jerry and Karin Paulsen are just elated to hop on their flight.

They say it’s because of planning and luck they were able to board their plane on Tuesday, and get to their family (in the midwest) for the holidays.

“Where are you all traveling to?” ABC15 asked.

“Illinois,” responded Jerry Paulsen.

They’re looking forward to seeing their sons, grandkids, and Jerry’s parents…especially his 91-year-old mom, Ruby.

“My mother is in the hospital with pneumonia so we’re trying to get back,” said Jerry.

They tell us they are happy to be among those who can, given they made these plans well in advance.

“Very, very lucky that we’re leaving today. Once we get to Illinois we’re hoping to go up to Wisconsin to visit our other son and family, but that was going to be on Friday and the big storm will probably kabash that,” said Karin.

The Paulsens, though, are no strangers to changing plans due to weather.

“This summer, our flight got canceled three times,” said Jerry.

“What was it due to?” we asked.

“Bad weather coming from Indianapolis, back to here,” he responded.

“So you’ve been on the other end of it before,” we asked.

“Yes,” he said.

“Are you happy you’re not on the other end of now?” we asked.

“Yes. Glad we’re getting there before this stuff hits!” he said.

Jerry and Karin were visibly eager to board their flight.

“My 94-year-old mother just texted me and she said, you know, have a great flight,” said Karin.

They say, once they land, they’ll figure out the rest.

“May get stuck there for a little while, but...” said Jerry.

“As long as you get there…” our team answered.

“As long as we get there,” he responded.

The Paulsens said they are over the moon they will be with family in time for Christmas.

To ensure a smooth experience at the airport, a spokesperson for Sky Harbor recommends you always plan ahead, get to the airport at least two hours before your flight, and of course be on the lookout for flight updates.