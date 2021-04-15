Falcon Line launches Tucson-Phoenix Tesla rideshare program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — The inside of a Tesla Model X can remind you of a spaceship which is fitting because this business is launching.

“We’ve got the Phoenix crew trained, I'm training drivers today to be the Tucson crew,” said Falcon Line CEO Michael Puhala.

Puhala says he hopes to fill the gap for people who want to travel in style between Tucson and Phoenix, but do not want to go through the hassle of flying. He plans to expand to similar corridors across the country soon.

“Next market after Arizona is probably going to be Texas, the Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston area and then probably Colorado."

The electric vehicles are eco-friendly and will be equipped with advanced air filtration systems for COVID safety. There’s WiFi and other amenities for busy travelers. There are pop up desks for travelers who want to get some work done during the drive. The accommodations do come at a premium price.

“It’s $100 to book a seat, $300 for the privacy if you would like to book the car. The added benefit is door to door service. If you book a seat it will be point to point."

The La Encantada shopping center is the drop-off and pick-up spot in Tucson. Two locations in Phoenix include one near sky harbor airport and one in north Scottsdale.

“Whether you're a UArizona alumni and want to go to a game and you live in Phoenix or vice versa, maybe you live in Tucson and want to catch a Diamondbacks’ game or Cardinals’ game,”Puhala concluded.

To book a ride, you can visit their website.

