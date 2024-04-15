Watch Now
Evacuations underway near 27th Ave and Northern after truck crashes into gas line

The entire intersection is shut down to traffic and everyone should stay away from the area
Washington Elementary School and surrounding businesses and homes are reportedly being evacuated due to a crash involving a gas leak near 27th and Northern avenues.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 15, 2024
PHOENIX — Evacuations are underway for businesses and an elementary school near 27th and Northern avenues.

At around 11 a.m. Monday, Phoenix Fire crews responded to the intersection in front of a QuikTrip where a truck appeared to hit a gas line.

The entire intersection is shut down to traffic. Everyone should stay away from the area.

ABC15 chopper video shows students at nearby Washington Elementary School being loaded onto buses and taken away from the area.

Washington Elementary School officials say all students are being taken to Palo Verde Middle School. Parents are being notified about reunification plans to pick up their students, if they choose.

All parents and guardians should bring an ID if they plan to pick up their student. The school says lunch is being provided.

Phoenix Fire officials have not yet provided any details.

ABC15 has a crew heading to the scene to get more information on this developing situation.

