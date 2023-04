PHOENIX — Eleven people and six dogs have been displaced after a house fire in central Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they responded to the call just before 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

No one was hurt in the blaze. Officials say that neighbors helped the family get the six dogs to safety.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire is unknown. The family did say they heard a “loud popping noise” from the backside addition to the home.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.