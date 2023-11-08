Election day in Phoenix: Low turnout but maybe better than expected

PHOENIX — America voted and in Maricopa County, where you live will determine what you helped decide. Cities like Phoenix, Glendale, and Surprise had bond issues asking voters to approve future projects. 23 School Districts requested bonds or overrides.

On the campus of the Madison Elementary School District, a steady stream of voters came during lunchtime to drop off their ballots.

"Support the schools and they said my taxes wouldn't go up," Norma Moore laughed.

Madison Elementary is one of the Maricopa County school districts seeking bonds or overrides.

"I got two young kids 4 years old and a one year old. I want to vote for things hopefully to improve their future life here in Arizona," Bronson Naab said as he was leaving.

"I voted against all of them," Dan Tweedy countered. " I just thought you know they didn't handle their money well and they shouldn't get any more."

Across Maricopa County, elections officials say voter turnout may reach 25% by the time it is calculated, which would be slightly higher than the turnout was in 2021, the last time there was an off-year election in Maricopa County.

"It seems like people are more attuned to some of these political debates also since COVID maybe more people have been fascinated with what's happening at their local school district level," County Recorder Stephen Richer said.

Since the 2020 election workers in Arizona have been targets of intimidation and threats. Election officials in 13 of Arizona's 15 counties resigned or retired.

"Agony is an apt word to describe the last four years that election administrators have experienced and that's true across the country," Richer said. The county's chief elections officer quickly adds his office is concentrating on making sure the people who want to participate in this election can.

As of the weekend, 400,000 of the 1.9 million ballot packets mailed to voters were returned. Richer estimates as many as 50,000-60,000 people dropped off their ballots Tuesday.

Preliminary election results will be posted online at 8 p.m. on the Maricopa County Election Department's website.