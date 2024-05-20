Earn $15 an hour cooling off pot-bellied pigs in Marana this summer

MARANA, AZ — If your idea of a positive work environment includes keeping pot-bellies cool during the hot summer months, then the Ironwood Pig Sanctuary has the job for you.

The sanctuary, which cares for more than 600 pot-bellied pigs, is looking for crew members for its ice towel staff.

Among the responsibilities, according to a post on its Facebook page:



Applying cooling towels to pigs to prevent overheating

Staying with pigs that are overheated, by pouring cool water over them and rubbing them with ice

Crawling into pig shelters to assist pigs, helping them up and out of shelters and spraying them down to cool off

Monitoring the older pigs, making sure they are doing OK in the summer sun

The job pays $15 an hour. It includes a gas stipend and insurance, and the hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The sanctuary is located at 34656 E. Crystal Visions Road, in Marana.

Interested applicants should call 520-406-6604 for more information.

"There is really no safety net for these pigs," Mary Schanz told us at the time. "Their lives depend on us, really."