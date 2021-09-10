Ducey: Arizona must push back against Biden vaccine mandate

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says President Joe Biden is overreaching with his new requirement for employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19.

The Republican governor said the Biden rule “requires pushback and response” but declined to say how the state would respond.

Ducey has encouraged people to get vaccinated but has worked aggressively to block mandates of all kinds, including for vaccines and face coverings.

Ducey said the Biden administration rule will lead people to quit their jobs, leaving businesses and schools in a lurch.

Read Governor Ducey's full statement below:

"Joe Biden has failed us on COVID. He ran for office on a promise to 'shut down the virus.' He has failed on this, much as he has failed on the border crisis and in Afghanistan. So now, President Biden's plan is to shut down freedom.

"COVID-19 is a contagious disease, it is still with us and it will be for the foreseeable future. President Biden's solution is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way.

"Today marks another egregious big government overreach robbing Arizonans and all Americans of their fundamental rights to make their own decisions about their health and the health of their children.

"President Biden's dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American and will do far more harm than good. How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined?

"The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective tools to prevent the disease, but getting the vaccine is and should be a choice.

"These mandates are outrageous. They will never stand up in court. We must and will push back."