Driver arrested after pursuit in Glendale ends with crash in Phoenix

GLENDALE, AZ — A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit in Glendale that ended in Phoenix.

On Monday, Glendale police officers were conducting surveillance on a vehicle involved when they tried to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop and drove away from officers who were in marked police cars, officials said.

Shortly after, undercover officers started following the vehicle and witnessed the driver drop off a passenger. Upon leaving that location, the driver crashed into an unmarked police vehicle near 20th Street and Indian School Road. A third vehicle, belonging to a person not involved, was also struck.

A person in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries. The undercover officer and the driver were not injured.

The driver was taken into custody and possible charges have not yet been announced.

Details of the initial investigation have not been released.