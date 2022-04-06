DPS investigating possible drive-by shooting at a home in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a possible drive-by shooting near 100th Avenue and Mariposa Street, south of Camelback Road that happened Tuesday night in Phoenix.

DPS says a gang task force was patrolling in the area and observed evidence of a possible drive-by shooting at a home around 7:30 p.m.

Shortly after, a Chevy Malibu matching the description of the vehicle involved was found. When DPS tried to make contact with the occupants, the occupants fled into a nearby home.

According to DPS, this is an active crime scene involving the barricaded suspects.

An ABC15 crew in the area also located a vehicle that appeared to be partially crashed into a home just a few blocks away from the barricade situation. It’s unclear if that scene is related to the barricade or not.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured in the incident.

