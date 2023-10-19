Devin Booker appears in live-action 'Call of Duty' trailer ahead of Modern Warfare III

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is expanding his talents and going in front of the camera.

A live-action trailer of “The Lobby” for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was released Thursday, featuring a number of celebrities, music artists, and Booker himself.

Provided to KNXV by Activision Devin Booker behind the scenes of 'The Lobby' filming

Booker appears about halfway into the two-minute video wearing combat gear, asking another “operator” preparing for battle, “where’s your squad at?”

Watch the live-action trailer here.

As a video game fan himself, Booker appears alongside rappers 21 Savage and Central Cee.

The short film was produced by Hollywood film director David Leitch, known for directing films like Bullet Train, John Wick, and Deadpool 2.

“As we commemorate this monumental milestone for the Call of Duty franchise, we believe it's essential to honor our player community through our work. For the first time, The Lobby features COD players, celebrities, and in-game characters squad-ing up together before a match,” Tyler Bahl, the head of marketing at Activision said in a press release. “The film serves as a poignant reminder of our iconic tagline: 'There is a soldier in all of us,' which we are thrilled to reintroduce."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released globally on November 10.