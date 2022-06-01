Denver boy has died after being pulled from Phoenix hotel pool

PHOENIX — A Denver boy, 13-year-old Darryl Blackmon, has died after being pulled from a hotel pool in Phoenix over the weekend, according to Phoenix police.

The incident happened Saturday evening at the Phoenix Embassy suites near 24th Street and Thomas Road.

Blackmon was pulled from the pool and a friend performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.

He had been in the hospital in critical condition but police announced Tuesday night that he died of his injuries.

It is unknown how long the teen was underwater before being found.

Blackmon was in Arizona with friends and teammates for a football tournament.