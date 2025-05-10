Deadly fire under investigation in Phoenix near 36th Street and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — A woman has died after a fire sparked at a Phoenix home.

At around 9 p.m. Friday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to a house fire near 36th Street and Cactus Road

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home.

They made their way inside and located a woman, officials say. Firefighters brought her outside, but her injuries were beyond resuscitative efforts, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was inside the home.

The victim's name has not been released.

Crews were able to contain the fire from spreading any further.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.