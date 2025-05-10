Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deadly fire under investigation in Phoenix near 36th Street and Cactus Road

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Deadly Phoenix fire near 36th Street and Cactus Road
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A woman has died after a fire sparked at a Phoenix home.

At around 9 p.m. Friday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to a house fire near 36th Street and Cactus Road

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home.

They made their way inside and located a woman, officials say. Firefighters brought her outside, but her injuries were beyond resuscitative efforts, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was inside the home.

The victim's name has not been released.

Crews were able to contain the fire from spreading any further.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen