Cyber Ninjas faces fine over Arizona election review records

PHOENIX — A judge says he will fine the contractor that led Arizona Republicans' 2020 election review $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry.

The judge on Thursday found Cyber Ninjas in contempt for its failure to turn over documents in response to a lawsuit filed by The Arizona Republic newspaper.

It's one of two suits seeking Cyber Ninjas records under Arizona transparency laws.

A lawyer for Cyber Ninjas says the company is insolvent and has laid off all employees including former CEO Doug Logan.

The company maintains it is a private company that isn't subject to the public records law, but courts have disagreed.

