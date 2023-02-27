Crime survivors urge lawmakers to step up in order to save lives

PHOENIX — Monday was a day of continued healing and a call on lawmakers to act. Around 100 Arizona survivors of gun violence, sexual assault, domestic violence and other crimes made their voices heard at the Arizona capitol.

They shared their stories of survival and loss, while demanding lawmakers prioritize trauma services.

This was part of a Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ) rally.

Many there told ABC15 that healing comes in many ways, and a trauma recovery center would certainly help them on that painful journey.

Among the survivors was Vanessa Martinez.

"On September 11, 2021, I was actually shot in the head by my ex," she said.

While she may look fine on the outside, she says she is hurting every single day.

"Not all scars are visible. I now have four plates and 10 screws replacing my skull. This healing journey is never really over," added Martinez.

Martinez tells ABC15 she and her four children never received financial help through it all.

"I was forced to work 11 months after being shot in the head and four months after undergoing skull reconstructive surgery. There's never a day I don't think about that day,” she added.

Martinez isn't alone in her pain.

Others, including Carol Gaxiola, share that pain, just in different ways.

"My daughter was taken in 1999," Gaxiola told ABC15.

Gaxiola says her 14-year-old daughter, Jasmine, was kidnapped and shot to death.

"I think that if that killer had access to the kind of support that the trauma recovery center provides to communities, he would never have grown up to be a killer," said Gaxiola.

Martinez agrees this center would be a game-changer.

"The Trauma Recovery Center. We need a pilot [program] here in Arizona. There are 30 across the country, but none here," said Martinez.

Now, collectively, they're demanding lawmakers step up and prioritize trauma recovery services.

It's a comprehensive approach that includes crisis intervention, psychotherapy, medication management, legal advocacy, victim compensation funds, and more.

Lawmakers like representative Jennifer Longdon, a gun violence survivor, also support this mission to prioritize trauma recovery services.

“19 years ago, I was paralyzed in an act of random violence. This is absolutely a movement,” said Longdon.

They say the goal is to break cycles of crime and help victims heal.

"It's been a journey to learn how to live without her, but I want her to be able to look at me and say, I'm proud of you mom," said Gaxiola.

"You're using your voice for what?" ABC15 asked.

"To save others. I survived to help others survive," responded Martinez.

The challenge remains in funding.

Some bills are in the works that would lay the groundwork for establishing Trauma Recovery Centers, but that's just the first part of the journey here in Arizona.

Arizona members of CSSJ helped secure what they call “major legislative wins,” including:

There is currently support for crime victims and their families.

The Victim Connect Resource Center operates a FREE hotline and online chat to connect victims to resources in their community. Volunteers help staff the hotline.