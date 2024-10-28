1 dead, child and 2 others injured during crash involving garbage truck near 40th and Cholla streets

PHOENIX — A Phoenix intersection is shut down due to a deadly crash involving a garbage truck near 40th and Cholla streets.

At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the area for a crash involving three vehicles.

Phoenix Fire officials say one person needed to be pulled from the wreckage.

A child and two men were injured and taken to a hospital in various conditions.

A third man died at the scene, according to fire officials.

Firefighters are on the scene of a three vehicle accident at the intersection of 40th St. and Cholla. Traffic will be restricted on 40th St. north and southbound between Cactus and Shea for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/j2DCK3TyQD — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 28, 2024

40th Street northbound and southbound between Cactus Road and Shea Boulevard is closed until further notice.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ABC15 is working to get more information on this developing story.