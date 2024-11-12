Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash closes I-10 eastbound lanes, one person dead another in custody

It is unknown when eastbound lanes will reopen
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
I-10 and Warner Crash
Posted

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Warner Road after troopers attempted to take a man into custody after running across westbound lanes Monday evening.

The Department of Public Safety says troopers were called to the area for reports of a pedestrian in westbound lanes just before 8:30 p.m.

According to officials, troopers attempted to detain the man who later jumped the median onto eastbound lanes.

Troopers say the man was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound side.

Officials say "a scuffle ensued between a trooper and the suspect while the trooper was taking the suspect into custody."

During this time, a separate crash occurred between two cars where a passenger died.

DPS officials say the drivers of both vehicles were also injured.

I-10 eastbound lanes are closed, it is unknown when the area will reopen.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen