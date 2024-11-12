Crash closes I-10 eastbound lanes, one person dead another in custody

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Warner Road after troopers attempted to take a man into custody after running across westbound lanes Monday evening.

The Department of Public Safety says troopers were called to the area for reports of a pedestrian in westbound lanes just before 8:30 p.m.

According to officials, troopers attempted to detain the man who later jumped the median onto eastbound lanes.

Troopers say the man was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound side.

Officials say "a scuffle ensued between a trooper and the suspect while the trooper was taking the suspect into custody."

During this time, a separate crash occurred between two cars where a passenger died.

DPS officials say the drivers of both vehicles were also injured.

I-10 eastbound lanes are closed, it is unknown when the area will reopen.

The investigation remains ongoing.