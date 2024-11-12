Crash closes I-10 eastbound lanes, one person dead another in custody

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Warner Road after troopers attempted to take a man into custody after running across westbound lanes Monday evening.
The Department of Public Safety says troopers were called to the area for reports of a pedestrian in westbound lanes just before 8:30 p.m.
According to officials, troopers attempted to detain the man who later jumped the median onto eastbound lanes.
Troopers say the man was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound side.
*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 12, 2024
I-10 eastbound is now CLOSED at Warner Rd due to the crash.
Expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen.
For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 and the AZ511 app:
📱Apple: https://t.co/0mekn2WR9f
📱Android: https://t.co/UaWJeK4W3w pic.twitter.com/W4ZK1r8agK
Officials say "a scuffle ensued between a trooper and the suspect while the trooper was taking the suspect into custody."
During this time, a separate crash occurred between two cars where a passenger died.
DPS officials say the drivers of both vehicles were also injured.
I-10 eastbound lanes are closed, it is unknown when the area will reopen.
The investigation remains ongoing.