Coyote rescued after being found trapped in Phoenix canal ladder

PHOENIX — A coyote who found himself stuck in a tough situation in Phoenix this week is now free again thanks to the help of a Salt River Project worker and wildlife volunteer.

SRP says one of its employees was working the Western Canal near 18th Avenue and Dobbins Road when he noticed a young coyote in distress below the canal banks.

SRP

The coyote had apparently slipped into the water while trying to get a drink. He was unable to climb out on his own and swim downstream where he found a ladder. While he was able to keep his head above the water, the coyote became trapped in the rungs of the ladder.

A Southwest Wildlife Conservation volunteer came to the rescue and used a catch pole to help pull the coyote, who just needed a little assistance, out from underneath the rungs.

The coyote was tired but uninjured and was safely released into his territory, SRP says.