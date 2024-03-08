Watch Now
Coyote rescued after being found trapped in Phoenix canal ladder

An SRP worker spotted the young coyote and called wildlife officials for help
SRP coyote rescues
SRP
SRP coyote rescues
Posted at 11:34 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 13:41:35-05

PHOENIX — A coyote who found himself stuck in a tough situation in Phoenix this week is now free again thanks to the help of a Salt River Project worker and wildlife volunteer.

SRP says one of its employees was working the Western Canal near 18th Avenue and Dobbins Road when he noticed a young coyote in distress below the canal banks.

SRP coyote rescue 2

The coyote had apparently slipped into the water while trying to get a drink. He was unable to climb out on his own and swim downstream where he found a ladder. While he was able to keep his head above the water, the coyote became trapped in the rungs of the ladder.

A Southwest Wildlife Conservation volunteer came to the rescue and used a catch pole to help pull the coyote, who just needed a little assistance, out from underneath the rungs.

The coyote was tired but uninjured and was safely released into his territory, SRP says.

SRP coyote rescue

