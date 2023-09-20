Court gives city of Phoenix November 4 deadline to clear 'the Zone'

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Superior Court has given the city of Phoenix until November 4 to "abate the nuisance it presently maintains" in the area known as "the Zone."

Video in the player above includes previous coverage on cleanup efforts in the Zone.

The new ruling states that since it's been more than a year since the lawsuit was filed and nearly two years since the plaintiffs first tried to get assistance from the city, 45 days is enough time for the city to clear all tents and other makeshift structures from the area known as the Zone.

Once the Zone is cleared, the city is to maintain the area and keep it clear of tents, biohazardous materials and "individuals committing offenses against the public order," according to the ruling.

If the city fails to maintain the area, the court will require evidence of a "substantive, good faith attempt to address any future violations."

The full ruling can be read below:

Having trouble seeing the PDF viewer? Click here.

The next hearing for this case will be on November 30.