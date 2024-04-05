Country singer Colt Ford hospitalized after Gilbert show

GILBERT, AZ — Country music singer Colt Ford is hospitalized in the East Valley after suffering a medical incident Thursday night, according to his team.

Ford reportedly suffered a heart attack after performing at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert.

The singer is being cared for at Banner Desert Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit, according to a message sent to ABC15 from his publicist.

He is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Friday night and come back to Arizona to perform in Lake Havasu City on Saturday, according to his website.

It's unclear how those and his other scheduled shows will be impacted.

Ford's publicist says "more updates are to come," and additional announcements are expected to be made on his social media accounts.