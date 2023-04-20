Cool pavement coming to more Phoenix streets

Fairview Place neighbors will soon be getting "cool pavement" — again — after the first time around didn't go as planned.

"You would see little dog paw prints and like, shoe prints of like the gray coolant all across the sidewalk," said Kyle Callert

In February, Phoenix's Streets Transportation Department held a meeting with the Fairview Place Neighborhood Association and residents to explain that the mess was a result of trying out a new product. Moving forward, the city vowed to go back to using its original, trusted product that has proven to be successful.

"The surface temperature, especially during the heat of the day, is 10 to 12 degrees cooler than traditional asphalt. That’s because it’s not collecting and storing heat like dark asphalt does, only to release it slowly at night,” said Heather Murphy with the Streets Transportation Department.

Neighbors who live between 15th and 17th avenues and from McDowell Road to Encanto Boulevard were given a survey with the choice of going back to traditional asphalt. But the results came back, showing more are in support of the cooler option. Kyle Callert is excited about all it has to offer, especially because his dog loves being outdoors.

"I would feel more comfortable walking if it was cooler in the middle of the summer. Plus, it gives the neighborhood a unique look," says Callert.

More neighborhoods can also look forward to seeing that soon. The Streets Transportation Department estimates there will be 100 miles of "cool pavement" in 11 neighborhoods across the city by mid-June.

"This registered 20 degrees difference. So, I was like, from then on... I was a diehard supporter of the cool pavement," said one resident.