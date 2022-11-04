Cold, rain in the Valley has people shopping for gear and getting into the holiday spirit

People across the Valley and at Scottsdale Fashion Square were dodging raindrops and shopping for cold weather gear Thursday.

"The weather is crazy!" said shopper Jeanne DeBarr.

Jeanne was caught a little off guard by the chilly, overcast, rainy weather, dressed in shorts and tennis attire after an early morning match.

"It was warm this morning, but now this. But we love it, right? We love some rain," she said.

Jeanne, who was much more prepared, wearing a pink beanie, colorful blue patch-work jacket and long pants, was out shopping with her son.

Justin Debarr was on quite an unusual holiday mission.

"I gave my mom a gift card that I got for an ex-girlfriend, so she could buy jewelry with my ex-girlfriend's gift card that I never gave to her," he said.

Mom is sporting a new tennis bracelet from her loving son.

"I got the gift card, and he got me a bracelet!" Jeanne said.

We also caught up with a mom and daughter who had just landed in town, visiting from Raleigh, North Carolina. The duo was upbeat, despite the not-so-warm welcome to Phoenix.

"I thought it was going to be warm, but I'm like, oh my gosh, I'm cold!" said Tanya Wright, laughing and smiling the entire time.

The two were ironically enjoying a cool treat on a chilly afternoon in the desert.

"It's cold, and we're eating ice cream!" said Tiffany Wright.

The theme for a lot of shoppers was, "If you don't have it, buy it" with plenty of cold early mornings to come.

"I actually just bought this yesterday," said shopper, Mike Gerado about his new grey sweatshirt. "I've got to test drive it and get it ready for the winter."

The Grinch-like weather had little effect, as almost everyone was in great spirits despite the lingering cold.

"I'm definitely getting into the holiday spirit!" said Tiffany Wright. "I was excited for Halloween, now that's over, and it's Jingle Bells!" she said.

