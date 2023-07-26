City of Phoenix using bus as cooling center during extreme heat days

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is getting creative with its resources to help keep people safe from the heat as the Valley experiences extreme heat.

Each day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., a city bus will be parked outside the Human Services Campus on Jackson Street, between 11th and 9th avenues.

It's a partnership including the Phoenix Public Transit, Office of Heat Mitigation and Response, Office of Homeless Solutions and Volunteer Phoenix.

The location was chosen due to the high number of 911 calls in the area related to heat issues. The homeless population, which is abundant in this area, are at a higher risk for heat-related medical emergencies.

"We wanted to bring solutions to people where they are," says Michelle Litwin with the Office of Heat Mitigation and Response. "Not everyone can make it to a cooling center, so [this is] how we bring the cooling center to them."

Officials say on average, 120 people use the bus to cool off.

On Wednesdays, the bus provides additional heat relief resources, such as kits that have hydro flasks, electrolytes, cooling towels and misters.

