City of Phoenix installing new chilled drinking water stations downtown

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is launching a program that leaders believe will make chilled drinking water more accessible to the public.

Phoenix officials announced the installation of new chilled drinking water stations downtown on Wednesday.

The pilot program is starting with two stations, one near city hall and the other in Cesar Chavez Plaza.

"We are looking in the next six months to have several more drinking water units in the downtown area. This is about making life livable and making health in our community a top priority," Michael Hammett, Director of Innovation with the City of Phoenix.

The water stations will include two drinking fountains and a refillable water bottle station.

“Expanding public access to drinking water, especially in areas of high pedestrian traffic and public transit, is essential to keeping both our residents and visitors comfortable and safe, particularly in the summer,” Mayor Kate Gallego said. “I’m excited to see the results of this data-driven pilot project that further proves Phoenix’s commitment to experimentation and innovation in the face of shared challenges.”

City leaders say the stations will serve both locals and visitors by providing clean, chilled drinking water year-round, even during the extremely hot Arizona summers.

"Access to cold clean drinking water has been sorely needed and far too overlooked in this City. District seven is home to the largest population of unsheltered individuals in our city and these two new drinking water stations, especially during our brutal summer months will provided access to water that could be a matter of life and death," said Councilwoman Yassamin Ansar, District 7