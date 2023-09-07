City of Phoenix approves backyard casitas

PHOENIX — Phoenix has expanded housing options within the city to now include casitas in your own backyard.

"When I was first starting out, I lived in a casita behind someone's house. It was wonderful, affordable rent for me and I'm glad more people will have the option that I did," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Mayor Gallego and city council members voted on Wednesday to amend a code allowing homeowners to legally build an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, on their lot. Many people showed up to the meeting in support.

"People are looking to house either their parents, a college student, and I think this is a step in the right direction," said one speaker.

According to the Department of Housing, Arizona is 270,000 housing units short of current demand. The Phoenix City Council believes this casita option would help with that and affordability.

"It gives people the opportunity to not invest 55% of their income into housing," said Emilio Avila Solís, a Phoenix resident.

Solís shared his own personal story of living in an ADU with his parents when they first moved to this country.

"We lived out of there for two years before they were able to save up enough to buy a house here in Arizona," said Solís.

There are development regulations that must be met; for example, the maximum size of a casita is 1,000 square feet for lots up to 10,000 square feet in area. It may also not exceed 15 feet in height.

There are some concerns surrounding adequate parking and ensuring these units don't become short-term rentals.

"I want to be cognizant of the fact that neighbors in my area are absolutely concerned about making an already bad situation worse," said Councilmember Jim Waring.

Language has been added to deter that from happening, but some are unsure that will actually work.

"The language is there but it has no teeth. It just says, 'Don't do it' and if you catch somebody it's really no penalty," said Chuck Jones, a Phoenix resident.

ABC15 is told more discussions will be had regarding the short-term rental concerns. The city of Phoenix is also planning to ask the legislature to take that on.

