City of Phoenix announces two housing projects to help homeless population

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has announced two new projects aimed at helping its vulnerable population find homes.

The announcement comes after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved the allocation of $10 million for housing on Wednesday.

The funding will go towards converting an existing hotel into rental homes to help seniors who are currently homeless. The project will also help build a new rental community to help low-income families and individuals.

"We're putting this funding to work for our community, making sure that our seniors have a place to call home and families are able to not only afford living in our County’s largest city, but also have a home where they can thrive," said Clint Hickman, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors in District 4.

Half of the funds, $5 million, will be used to help fund a project that will convert a 125-room hotel near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue into affordable rental housing units. They will be designed to help people over the age of 55 exit homeless.

A portion of the units, 40, will be reserved for low-income families. They will also be provided with on-site support services and access to employment and career training opportunities.

The other half of the money, $5 million, will be used to help build an affordable housing rental community called Horizon on Villa. It will be located near Edison Park at 20th Street and Roosevelt. It will include 109 units and will provide free Wi-Fi for residents, as well as several amenities.

Residents of this community will have access to support services which include GED and ESL classes, job fairs, Head Start for children, after-school programs, and referrals to homeownership and health programs.

The funding for these projects comes from Maricopa County's allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Supervisor Steve Gallardo of District 5 expressed his support for the project, stating, "I'm thrilled that we’re able to use our authority and budget to make things better for seniors and families who need affordable homes. It's a big deal for our community, and it's happening now." Gallardo added, "This housing is going to change lives and I’m proud to play a role in this decision."

