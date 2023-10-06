Christmas tree permits go on sale on Oct. 12 for Kaibab National Forest

KAIBAB NATIONAL FOREST, AZ — ’Tis (almost) the season! Christmas tree permits are going on sale this month for tree-cutting beginning in November.

The Kaibab National Forest, located near Williams, Ariz., said those interested in purchasing a Christmas tree permit can get one online starting on Oct. 12, 2023.

Permit holders can cut Christmas trees from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

Up to five trees can be purchased on a single permit at the price of $15 per tree, plus other fees.

Fourth-graders can get a free Christmas tree pass through the Every Kid Outdoors program.