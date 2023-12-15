Chisholm, the steer made famous by Earnhardt car dealerships, has died

PHOENIX — Chisholm, the steer made famous across the Valley by Earnhardt car dealerships, has died.

Chisholm appeared alongside Tex Earnhardt in many promotional material for the dealerships for over a decade. Tex died at the age of 89 in 2020.

"While Chisholm was known due to Grandpa's commercials, he was actually a beloved family pet," said Nature Earnhardt, Earnhardt's Media Director. "It wasn't just the treats in our pockets that made Chisholm happy to see us. He was part of the family."

The tagline in those commercials, "that ain't no bull," came from a comment Tex Earnhardt made in 1953 when a parade on-looker asked him how he "kept his bull so calm." He responded "this? This ain't no bull."

"Dad always said he chose Chisholm for his gentle temperament and noble bearing," Hal Earnhardt said. "Chisholm, for his part, always seemed happy wherever Dad was."

Chisholm was 27 years old.