Child, several adults hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash near 35th Ave and Buckeye Rd

PHOENIX — Three people, including a child, were injured during a crash Friday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire officials say crews were first called to the area of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 3 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

When crews arrived, they located a car on its roof and multiple other vehicles involved.

Four patients were taken to hospitals for further evaluation, officials said. Among the patients was a two-year-old boy who was transported in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.